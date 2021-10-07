First TAC Trade Fair and Exhibition Expo debuts in Okene





A mini trade fair to showcase local products, skills and services holds on October 30 and 31 in Okene, Kogi State.



Tagged “TAC Trade Fair and Exhibition Expo, it is the first of its kind in the area and a private initiative to boost the business and economic activities in the area.

The Fair is specifically design to help local manufacturers, entrepreneurs, designers and concept developers to showcase new skills, products and services in various fields of human endeavour.



Speaking yesterday during inspection visit of the Planning Committee to the venue of the Fair, the Chairman, Alh. Abdulateef Ovosi said that the area, particularly Kogi Central is lacking in so many economic development, and such a lot of expositions, like this will help to expose the people and the area to new innovations, market opportunities and human capacity development.



The efforts, Alh. Ovosi added is geared towards supporting the local and state governments as the government cannot do it alone. “We need to support the government at all times towards it’s economic development agenda.



The trade fair which is expected to attract about 50 exhibitors will be hosted at the newest and Serene garden, Trans Atlantic Centre in Iruvuochinomi, Adavi LGA of Kogi State.



Other members of the Committee include Hajia Khadijat Ogirima, a foremost traders leader, Hajia Zainab Usman, Mrs. A Ogedengbe and Engr. Yusuf Ondeku Momohjimoh among others. Mr. Samuel Aide of Market Today and Ahmed Abdulganiyu of Triple A are expected to bring in their expertise to promote the two-day event.

Already, exhibitors have began to obtain the Space Allocation Form which is available Online

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...