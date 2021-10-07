NGO advocates vigilance on SGBV cases in Bauchi communities 

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Aid Connect for Development (AIDCODE), has urged Bauchi communities to be vigilant and report early warning signs of Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in their environments.

Mrs. Habiba Ajifor, Executive Director of AIDCODE, made the call in an interview with newsmen at the end of an awareness campaign on the responsibility of communities in the fight against SGBV, in Miri and Wuntin Dada communities, on Wednesday, in Bauchi

She said the aim of the rally was to recreate awareness in the communities so that they do not drop their guard in their vigilance.

Ajifor noted that women in the communities were taking the lead in the campaigns, saying that “this will ensure sustainability even when there are no partners’ support”.

Mrs Abigail Hardo, the AIDCODE Program Manager, said that mentoring of the women was carefully done using an all inclusive approach that cuts across women, men, boys and girls.

“It really gladdens my heart to see that the communities are taking ownership of such campaigns without prompting. It goes to show that sustainability of such activities is assured,” she said.

Earlier, at the rally and awareness campaign, Hajiya Salamatu Ibrahim, explained that as a result of their consistent engagement with AIDCODE, “women in the communities have been adequately sensitised on the dangers of SGBV and the need to be proactive in mitigating it in their communities.

“This rally is just a fraction of what we have been doing to open the eyes of our people to the dangers associated with rape, sodomy and other forms of SGBV in our communities.

“We also take such campaigns in a door- to-door manner, consistently re-sensitising household heads and their spouses on the need to protect their children against sexual predators,” Ibrahim said.

She noted that all the methods adopted in carrying out such campaigns were in tune with what AIDCODE and their partners taught them on the dangers of allowing such crimes to thrive.

According to her, being mentored by the NGO had equipped them to competently raise awareness on SGBV in their immediate environments.

Ibrahim appreciated AIDCODE for engaging and building their capacity, saying that Allah had been protecting the community as a result of the consistent campaign against SGBV.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally and awareness campaign were implemented by AIDCODE, under ‘Women Voice and Leadership’ (WSL) and funded by the Canadian government, in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria. (NAN)

