LG Polls: Voters laud peaceful conduct in Nasarawa

Some voters in Nasarawa State have lauded the peaceful conduct of Wednesday’s local government in the state.


They made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wakama ward, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.


They said the peaceful conduct of the was the result of the maturity exhibited voters and the adequate security arrangement.
Mrs Esther Thomas, a voter from Wakama Central polling unit expressed appreciation the ended peacefully.


“I have cast vote and we are happy the was peacefully conducted,” he said.
Mr Timothy Christopher, a voter in OLA polling unit also thanked God for the peaceful conduct of the election.


“The is going on smoothly and and we pray it ends  well,” he said.


Mr Danladi Gboble of Awogenshen polling unit attributed the peaceful conduct of the to the maturity exhibited voters.


“The security arrangement is also okay and we thank God for the peaceful conduct of the poll,” he said.


Hajiya Zainab Danjuma, a voter in  Angwan Tsoko polling unit, said the peaceful conduct of the was a result of good security arrangement.


Most of the voters, who spoke also commended the state Electoral Commission (NASIEC) for making adequate arrangement which led to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.


NAN reports police, civil defence and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on ground to maintain order.


NAN also reports at the polling units visited, the voters’ turn was impressive. (NAN)

