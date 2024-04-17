Enugu Govt. wants FRSC to step up enforcement of traffic laws

The Enugu State Government has called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intensify efforts at implementing and enforcing traffic laws to reduce road crashes in the state.

Dr Kingsley Udeh, the Attorney-General and state Commissioner for Justice, made the call on Wednesday during an advocate visit by the state Commandant of FRSC, Mr Sokumbi Adeyemi.

Udeh noted that such move would enhance and improve compliance by road users and ultimately minimise road crashes.

The commissioner, who pledged the state government’s support for the agency, stressed the pivotal role of the traffic laws in keeping the roads safe.

“Arrest and prompt prosecution of traffic offenders, particularly those disregarding traffic lights, will enhance discipline and compliance among motorists,” he said.

He however, urged the agency to step up public enlightenment campaigns on road traffic laws and the importance of compliance by motorists for the safety of all.

Udeh also appealed to FRSC to fast-track and improve the process of obtaining driver’s licence while ensuring that the documents were issued only to qualified drivers.

Responding, Adeyemi explained that the command had initiated the “Operation Zero Crashes initiative” aimed at minimising road crashes, which he blamed, mostly on “human factors”.

The commandant expressed optimism that the measure would encourage and promote responsible driving attitude among motorists in the state.

He expressed gratitude and thanked the Attorney General for the opportunity to engage with him and deliberate on the issues.

Adeyemi assured him of the Corps’ determination to work closely with the state government for effective traffic management in the state. (NAN)

By Ifeoma Aka