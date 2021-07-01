Fertiliser: Adamawa govt seeks FG’s waiver, urges farmers to be patient

Adamawa Government has solicited for the Federal Government’s waiver on Urea fertiliser for its 2021 cropping season and urged farmers to exercise patient.

Alhaji Umar Daware, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

He said that procurement and sales of fertiliser is an annual activity being done by the Ministry, however, the state was barred from the supply especially the Urea fertilizer this year.

“However, there are challenges here and there; we are trying to overcome more important challenge which is the recent banned by the National Security Adviser on the usage of Urea fertilizer.

“According to the security information available to them, the insurgents are making use of the Urea fertilizer to prepare some explosives because of that there is a ban on the supply to the states affected by insurgency including Adamawa.

“We wrote a letter seeking for a waiver, hopefully very soon we will get a waiver for us to supply the fertilizer to our farmers”, he explained.

He further said that the Ministry currently working out for the supply of NPK fertiliser hence the need for the farmers to exercise a patience.

“We are very conscious of the time frame for the farming season and we are doing everything possible to make up with the deadline as well as to work the possibility of getting the product at the door step of our farmers.

“I call on them to be a little bit patience and we have given them assurance that government will do everything withing it’s power to make sure that the fertilizer are supplied.

“We have initiated the plan of getting the product available for our farmers but for the Urea there is serious challenge”, he said . (NAN)

