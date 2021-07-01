Court remands 3 for alleged armed robbery

 An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in on remanded three men in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing two men of their phones valued at N270,000.

The defendants – Nnaemeka Udeh, 22; Obinna Onovoh, 23; and Arinze Eze, 26 – are being tried for conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and armed robbery.

Magistrate Mrs O.A. Layinka, who did not take the defendants’ plea.

Layinka directed the Police to send the case file to the state of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 19 for DPP advice.

The , Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court defendants and persons, still at , committed the offences on 27 at Ladipo market, Mushin, State.

He said defendants, who belonged to an unlawful society, known as Vikings, armed with dangerous weapons and robbed Mr Chisom Mbah and Chinedu Dikeh of their phones.

“The trio, armed with cutlasses, scissors, axes, bottles and weapons, robbed Mbah of his N150,000 cellphone and Dikeh’s N120,000 phone.

“The defendants took to their heels but were eventually arrested,’’ Ihiehie, told the court.

The prosecutor noted offences violated sections 42, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 42 stipulates three years imprisonment for belonging to an unlawful society section 297 attracts 21 years for armed robbery. (NAN)

