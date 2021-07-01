Widower gets 9 months imprisonment for stealing 100 yam tubers

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Thursday sentenced a widower, Igba Msughter to nine imprisonment for stealing 100 tubers yam worth N80,000and crates assorted drinks.Msughter, lives in Gboko, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, theft. and  pleaded for leniency.Magistrate Ajuma Igama, after listening to plea, gave convict an option to pay a fine N6,000.

Earlier, Msughter said he was a widower, has parents are blind and his only son would have no parent to guide him if he is incarcerated. prosecution counsel,  Sgt Ato Godwin, prayed court to give convict the punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.Godwin said that convict was arrested and brought to ‘E’ Division Police station Makurdi on June 9, 2021

.He said the convict also stole one generator,  stabilizers, a gas cylinder,  four aluminum pots and e electrical cables.During police investigation, he said, the convict confessed to the crime. (NAN)

