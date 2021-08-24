FCTA to sustain demolition in Mpape Community, says Official

August 24, 2021



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will sustain the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in Mpape community.

The  Chairman of FCTA Ministerial Task force on City Sanitation, Mr Ikharo Attah, made the disclosure  shortly after a clean up exercise in the area.

Attah said the demolition became necessary following the return of shanties barely one week after the first demolition.

He said the demolition, originally planned for three weeks would be extended, to discourage the -emergence of illegal structures along the Mpape road corridor.

Attah  said the task force would give attention to  Mpape community until the shanties were completely cleared of illegal structures.

“Today we are back to Mpape for what appears to be the most massive since we came into Mpape community.

” We have begged of the area to vacate the road side where we are having enormous challenges because of the scrap market sitting on the road bed.

“The challenges of the roadside is also occasioned by the old shanty market is badly bastardized in terms of urban and regional town planning use and practices.

” So we had to torch the Panteka Market as well as the shanty market which are clearly a violation of town planning and the Abuja master plan.

“We thought the clean up in Mpape will be done in three weeks, but what we have seen so on ground shows the operation clean up Mpape will last till the of 2021, “he said.

According to him, the taskf orce would not  leave Mpape till the of this year to ensure proper periodic clean up of the area.

Attah said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello had handed over Mpape to the task force to rid the area of shanties and all illegality.

According to him, if at the of the exercise, the minister is not satisfied, the operation will be extended.

Also, the Secretary, FCTA, Command and Control of the Security Department, Mr Peter Olujimi, assured the operation would be sustained.

He disclosed the Panteka market had a hideout for criminals for years.

Olujimi added the demolition of the market would check criminal activities in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Aug. 11, the FCTA   rolled out its bulldozers, pulling down over 2, 000 illegal structures in the area.

Most of the affected structures were roadside shanties, containers and others said to be obstructing traffic flow.

The exercise came after over three months of official notices and warnings to owners and occupants of the said structures. (NAN)

