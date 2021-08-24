Security: Makinde pledges continuous support for Nigerian Army, others

The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, says his administration will continue to support and give necessary assistance to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

Makinde made the pledge on Monday, while hosting the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, in his office at the state Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan.

The governor used the opportunity to thank the General Officer Commanding (GOC), officers and men of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, for the support they had been given to the state security wise.

He acknowledged the support of the army and other security agencies operating in the state, for securing the lives and property of all residents.

Makinde said the size of the state, which is about 29,000 square kilometres, “justify huge security task”, adding that the state had an international border, thus made it prone to bandits’ activities.

He, therefore, called on the army to continue collaborating with his government to secure the state, stressing that the state government would continue to play its part.

The governor asked the Army not to hesitate to let the state government know whatever “is needed to succeed in its efforts to secure the state.

“As a government, we can give you the assurance that we will do everything humanly possible to provide support and also cooperate with you.”

Makinde used the opportunity of the visit to express his heartfelt condolences to the Army over the death of the former COAS, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and prayed God to be with the immediate family and the Armed Forces left behind.

In his remarks, Yahaya said he was on a working visit to Oyo State and deemed it necessary to pay a courtesy visit to the governor in appreciation of his assistance to the Nigerian Army.

He implored the governor to continue his support for the improvement and wellbeing of the Army personnel in the state.

Yahaya said the Army would continue to collaborate with the state government in providing adequate security. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...