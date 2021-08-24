Get-rich-quick scheme lands two in EFCC’s net in Maiduguri

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a self-acclaimed spiritualist, Mallam Ayu Sugum, for allegedly inducing one Abubakar Bakura to steal N2.9million (Two Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) from employer under the guise of carrying out a spiritual exercise to make him rich.

According to EFCC Spokeman, Wilson Uwujaren, he was arrested in a house situated at Pompomari Bypass, Maiduguri, Borno State after name came up in the course of investigating a petition from Bakura’s employer. Bakura was the one who, under interrogation, mentioned Sugum as the beneficiary of the monies he stole from employer.

Upon arrest on July 8, 2021, Bakura admitted stealing from boss.  He added that the stolen money was collected from him by Ayu Sugum, who promised to make him rich within two weeks.

Abubakar claimed he was given a handkerchief and a concoction to drink and each time he took the liquid, ‘‘he loses memory for days’’ and subsequently went to steal money from his boss spiritualist.

Upon his arrest and interrogation, Sugum confessed giving Abubakar a handkerchief and concoction to drink claimed the money he received from Bakura was not up to N2.9million.

The suspects will charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

