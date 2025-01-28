FCT Security: Naval Unit Commander pledges enhanced collaboration with Guards Brigade

The Commander, Naval Unit Abuja, Commodore Oluseyi Oladipo, has pledged the commitment of officers and men under the command to enhanced security of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Commander, Naval Unit Abuja, Commodore Oluseyi Oladipo, has pledged the commitment of officers and men under the command to enhanced security of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

Oladipo made the pledge on Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy visit to Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Adebisi Onasanya at the Headquarters, Guards Brigade, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa.

Oladipo noted that the guards brigade and the naval unit had always collaborated in area of security, regimentation as well as carrying out hosts of other ceremonial task.

According to him, this has hitherto, led to close and better delivery of assigned task.

He emphasised that more would be achieved with better synergy, and gave assurance of his readiness and dedication in that regard.

The commander also said that he looked forward to a successful outing, as he settled down in the responsibility of steering the affairs of the unit in Abuja.

In his response, Onasanya congratulated the senior officer for his well deserved appointment, and appreciated him for choosing the brigade as the first point of call on assuming duty.

He assured his naval colleague of the brigade readiness and commitment to effective synergy that would showcase the seat of power to the world.

He expressed optimism that the new naval commander would succeed, considering his wide range of experience and knowledge.

According to him, the commander will surely and effectively discharge his responsibilities, with both unit working as team to move the FCT and its environs forward in area of security for all residents.

The high point of the visit was the signing of the visitor’s register, presentation of souvenirs and group photographs.(NAN)