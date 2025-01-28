INEC Focuses on Improving Electoral Operations, Says Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is working diligently to enhance various aspects of Nigeria’s electoral operations, Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu said on Tuesday, during the maiden visit of the European Union’s new Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Gautier Mignot.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Yakubu emphasized that while the Commission has made strides in improving electoral processes, much work remains to be done, especially after the 2023 General Election. Notably, INEC has already begun implementing several of the 23 recommendations made by the EU Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM), including those related to staff training, voter registration, and the deployment of election technology.

In particular, Yakubu pointed to improvements in the training of ad hoc election staff, the more efficient use of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter authentication, and the faster upload of election results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). Voter registration for upcoming elections in Edo and Ondo States was better coordinated, with 80% of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected by eligible voters. Additionally, the persistent issue of logistics was addressed in the Ondo State Governorship election.

“We are working hard to improve other aspects of electoral operations,” Yakubu affirmed, highlighting the Commission’s commitment to ongoing reforms.

He also noted the Commission’s ongoing consultations with key stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, the media, and security agencies. Yakubu revealed that INEC has already begun reviewing its planning tools, such as the Strategic Plan and the Election Project Plan, ahead of the next general election.

Yakubu’s remarks were made during the first visit of Ambassador Mignot, who assumed his role in late January 2025. The EU has long supported Nigeria’s electoral process through initiatives like the European Union-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), which provides technical and consultancy support to various democratic institutions, including INEC.

However, Yakubu also addressed concerns over funding, clarifying that INEC does not receive direct funding from the EU or other development partners. The Commission’s core electoral activities, such as voter registration and election logistics, remain the responsibility of the Nigerian government.

Yakubu concluded by reaffirming INEC’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system and fostering partnerships that will help ensure future elections are more efficient and transparent.