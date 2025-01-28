Tinubu celebrates Fubara @ 50

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, on his 50th birthday.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu lauded Fubara’s contributions to governance in Rivers and his efforts to foster growth in the region.

The president urged Fubara to redouble his efforts in promoting peace and unity, emphasising the importance of harmony as a foundation for sustainable development.

He added, “As you celebrate this milestone, I commend your dedication to the service of your people. Governance thrives where peace reigns.

” I encourage you to continue working tirelessly to bring people together, resolve differences, and create an environment where progress can flourish for the benefit of all Rivers people.”

Tinubu wished Fubara continued wisdom, strength, and success in his leadership journey and prayed for more remarkable achievements in the years ahead. (NAN)