FCT natives express support for establishment of NYSC trust fund

Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the auspices of Grassroots Advocacy Projects, have declared for the a trust fund for National Youth Corps (NYSC).

The Chief Advocate of the organisation, Mr Yunusa Yusuf, gave the in an interview with newsmen on in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf spoke on the sidelines of a symposium organised by NYSC on the imperatives for the a trust fund.

He expressed optimism that the the fund would complement the Federal Government’s efforts at moving 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

While commending NYSC for initiating the idea of a trust fund, Yusuf on all and sundry to its establishment, saying that it would further empower the scheme to effectively confront the 21st century economic challenges.

He also applauded NYSC for providing a platform that would engender greater appreciation of the imperatives for the trust fund and generate ideas that would facilitate its actualisation.

“I am very optimistic that the resolutions after the symposium would have the capacity to change the narratives of not only NYSC but the teeming youths,” he said.

The youth leader urged NYSC management to sustain and expand the scope of the advocacy for the the fund.

He said that the recommendations adopted during the symposium were laudable and should be supported by members of the National Assembly when the bill for the fund was eventually presented.

“We also want to appeal to President Muhammad Buhari to make it an executive bill anytime it is being presented to the national assembly.

“If passed into law, many Nigerians will benefit from it immensely,” he said. (NAN)

