Fuel scarcity: Agency appeals to Adamawa residents not to engage in panic buying

Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission, Adamawa field office, have called on consumers not to be panic over scarcity of petroleum products in the state.

Mr Ayodele Osasona, Head of Operation of the agency, made the call while speaking with Journalists on the current artificial fuel scarcity in the state on Wednesday in Yola.

Osasona attributed the long queues in filling stations in the state to disparity in the prices of product in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station and other stations in the state.

“Everyday, we have a minimum of 30 trucks of PMS for the state, on Monday we have 42 trucks, on Tuesday we have 57 trucks. And today (Wednesday) we have 32 trucks for the state, out of it 15 were for Yola and Jimeta.

“I don’t know why people are rushing to buy the product,” he said.

According to him, people are not willing to patronise filling stations selling the product above N163 per litter, which resulted in long queues in NNPC stations. (NAN)

