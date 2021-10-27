Fuel scarcity: Agency appeals to Adamawa residents not to engage in panic buying

Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission, Adamawa field office, have consumers not to be panic scarcity of petroleum products in the state.

Mr Ayodele Osasona, of Operation of the agency, made the while speaking Journalists the current artificial fuel scarcity in the state Wednesday in Yola.

Osasona attributed the long queues in filling in the state to disparity in the of product in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station and other in the state.

“Everyday, we have a minimum of 30 trucks of PMS for the state, Monday we have 42 trucks, we have 57 trucks. And today (Wednesday) we have 32 trucks for the state, out of it 15 were for Yola and Jimeta.

“I don’t know people are rushing to buy the product,” he said.

According to him, people are not willing to patronise filling selling the product above N163 per litter, which resulted in long queues in NNPC stations. (NAN)

