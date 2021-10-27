CITAD holds 2nd Kano Social Influencers’ Summit

Issues such as the shrinking civil space, the puzzle over poor engagement of the youth in political space and the need for the younger ones to turn on their creative ingenuity, among others came under sharp focus at the plenary and break out sessions at the ongoing second Social Influencers Summit which began Wednesday in Kano.

The Summit which is organised by CITAD with the support of MacArthur Foundation had Mallam Ibrahim Tizhe as the Chairman of opening session.

Those who addressed Wednesday’s opening ceremony included Mallam YZ Ya’u, the executive director of CITAD, Prof Jibrin Ibrahim fellow of CDD, Dr Olaide Dayo of MacArthur Foundation who addressed the participants virtually and Professor Chris Kwaja among others.

After the opening ceremony, the conference went into breakout sessions which covered wide ranging issues such as gender, social media and online newspapers, poetry and online radio among others.

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Newsdiaryonline, Mr Danlami Nmodu, mni addressed one of the sessions.He spoke on the topic: Online Newspapers:Are they reporting the news or they are the News?The session was also addressed by Onah Iduh, publisher National Record and Ismail Auwal of Sahelian Times.It was chaired by Professor Jibrin Ibrahim.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the two-day conference will end on Thursday.

