FCT minister donates Ford Ranger Hilux to NLC

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has donated a brand new Ford Ranger Hilux to the FCT Chapter of the Nigeria labour Congress (NLC) to facilitate its operational movement in the territory.

Bello, while presenting the vehicle, on Saturday in Abuja, said the gesture was part of the efforts to strengthen the already existing mutual relationship between the FCT administration and NLC.

“It is my honor and pleasure to hand over to you this brand new Ford Ranger with chassis number AB 89444,” the minister said.

He assured the union members that FCT, as an administration, would continue to partner with and support them in all aspects of its dealings.

Bello also used the occasion to announce the donation of N5 million to the joint Union Action Committee to boost its cooperative society.

The minister enjoined the union to always find ways to dialogue with the government on issues that affected its members rather than going on strike.

“I want to reiterate, and assured the Chairman of the NLC and other distinguished NLC members here that the FCT Administration will continue to partner with you.

“I’m sure you have already seen the support through the provision of the Eagles Square for the celebration of May Day, and I’m sure the usual logistics will be provided,” he stated.

Responding, the Chairman, FCT Chapter of the NLC, Mr Alhassan Yakub, commended the minister for his “proactive leadership style,” prompt payment of staff salary, arrears, and many other things.

“So far, you have done well, you have done the promotion, you have paid arrears, and you have done so many things.

“When one does the right thing, we appreciate him, and when one did the wrong thing, we talk to the person,” he said. (NAN)

