Presidency: N100m APC fees to scare youths, we’ll buy it — Felix, 40-yr-old Diaspora aspirant

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Dr Nicholas Felix, a 40 -year old U.S based APC presidential aspirant, says the N100m Expression of Interest and Nomination forms will not stop him from pursuing his ambition.

Felix, who said this on Saturday in Lagos while formally declaring his aspiration to contest the 2023 presidential election said: “I didn’t expect it to be this expensive, but I later got different views about it. If the purpose of the high cost of the form is to scare the youth, I will not be scared.

“In fact, by next week I will purchase the form. It is time for a youth to come on board and do something differently. Nigerians have been yearning for a young leader and the time is now.”

The cleric, who came third in the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) said that the youth would still buy the form to create a better society.

According to the youthful American-based cleric, what Nigeria needs now is a vibrant youth as President, someone who will bring in fresh ideas into governance of the country.

He said that as the youngest aspirant currently in the party, he was not scared by big-wigs in the party.

He said Nigerians would wake up to a big shock on how the 2023 general elections would come out.

He said Nigerian youths must wake to be the generation that would end insecurity, create jobs, tackle health crisis and capital flight associated with it.

“To achieve the Nigeria of our dreams,. Nigeria needs someone with my pedigree, required knowledge, vibrance and skill.

“I am in the race to change the Nigerian narrative through the support of the not-too-young-to-run law, promising to bring more young professionals home and abroad together to contribute to the development of our great nation.”

Reeling out his seven-point agenda, Felix said: “Rescuing Nigeria and Nigerians from perennial insecurity by strengthening and equipping of our military formation and the police force.

“More men and better equipment are desperately needed! Improving power generation by revisiting and correcting loopholes in the privatisation process and also delving into alternative energy sources.

“Providing quality and affordable healthcare for the people. Infrastructural management and development. Eradicating corruption in all forms and blocking all sources of financial leakages in the system·

“Improving the standards of education in Nigeria· Agricultural mechanisation· Socio-economic development (youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, HIV/AIDS eradication, child welfare improvement, and protection of vulnerable groups.”

Felix promised not to betray Nigerians if elected.

“Mark my words compatriots, we will never betray your trust and the social contract that will exist between us, and in the first 100 days, we will fight insecurity with every force and might.

“We will strengthen the confidence and glory of our men in uniform who pay the ultimate price to keep us safe.

“We will revamp the educational system and overhaul its philosophy to solve societal problems through adequate research and proper implementation.

“We will empower our talented youths by investing more in information technology, science, engineering, and humanities as well as encourage start-ups and support other micro-businesses.

“In collaboration with the private sector, we will create jobs by providing enabling environment for citizens to thrive.”

According to him, his administration intends to turn away from our culture of consumerism to becoming a producing and self-sufficient nation.

Felix, who promised to continue with the diversification of the nation’s economy, pledged to develop the solid mineral sector and invest massively in agriculture, to put Nigeria on the map, as a major food belt in Africa.

“We will tackle our electricity problem head-on, from generation to transmission and distribution, as we intend to explore other sources of energy without relying on our hydrothermal and gas potential alone.

“Most importantly, on the front burner of our policies, I will champion the cause of peace and unity of our dear country,” he added.

According to him, since good governance precedes development, it has become imperative for him to surround himself with the most qualified and experienced professionals to help pilot the affairs of this great country- Nigeria, in the right direction.

He said that through his array of initiatives, as one who has lived, worked, and employed professionals abroad, particularly in the U.S., he would work with professionals at home and in diaspora to strengthen the nation’s economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the New York based Edo born presidential hopeful is the President/Founder of Miracle Center International and Chief Executive Officer of Zoe Homecare Agency and Victory Security Company, Fresh Cleaning Services.

Felix holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biblical Studies (BBS) Major Concentration in Ministry Leadership & Minor Concentration Pastoral Ministry from Ames Christian University in Florida, USA.

He also holds a Doctorate Degree in Divinity (DD) from CICA International University & Seminary in New York City and currently studying to earn Another Doctorate Degree in Ministry from CICA International University & Seminary in New York City. (NAN)

