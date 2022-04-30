Ramadan: FRSC deploys 546 officers, special marshal in Delta

By Clara Egbogota

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, says it has deployed 546 officers and special marshals, patrol vehicles and ambulances to major highways toward ensuring free flow of traffic during the Eid-el-Fitr.

Mr Udeme Esiet, the Sector Commander, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Asaba.

Esiet said that the deployment became necessary since the celebration involved mass movement of people across the state.

“FRSC is ever known to be pro-active whenever there is a festive season like this. We just deployed our officers everywhere.

“We commenced our special Eid-el-Fitr patrol yesterday; we have made necessary arrangements of our equipment and personnel.

“With the activities at the bridge head, activities along Onitsha/Asaba/Benin Expressway, we have put in place officers that will ensure free flow of traffic.

“We are familiar with the normal trend of gridlock during festive season, motorists trying to double their gains.

According to him, FRSC will try as much as possible to make sure that lives are safe during this period. We have made our presence fully known everywhere in Delta.

He also warned motorists against speeding before, during and after the celebrations to avoid road traffic crashes.

“The duty of the corps is to ensure that travellers get to their destinations safely and on time.

“Motorists should reduce speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking; enforcement of tyre violation, lane indisciplined route violation and use of phone while driving.

“Our personnel will monitor overloading violation, passengers’ manifest violation, mechanically deficient vehicles and vehicles conveying unlatched containers, among others. (NAN)

