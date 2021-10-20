EndSARS: Lekki residents donate office block to police station

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has donated an office block to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos, to support policing of the area.

LERSA President, Chief James Emadoye, while inspecting the building on Wednesday preparatory to its inauguration and handing over to the Nigeria Police Force, said the project was 95 per cent completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many police stations and business premises and property were destroyed during the EndSARS protests exactly a year ago.

According to Emadoye, the building, which awaits painting and completion of the restrooms, will be delivered to the Inspector General of Police through the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

He said the association had intervened in several ways to bring succour to security operatives including the donation of canopies, generator, chairs and various humanitarian materials after the #EndSARS destruction.

“Members of the association recall the wanton destruction that followed the unfortunate incidence of the protests last year.

“The association almost completed the development of a block of office to accommodate the police, while waiting for government’s full construction of the police station, which was totally destroyed last year.

“The Exco of LERSA approved and released the sum of N8.5 million for the project, which was donated financially and materially by the members

.

“You will recall also that the association has, between Oct. 20, 2020 and today, donated two vehicles to the Nigerian

Police to assist them in the discharge of their duties.

“As at today, we would like to thank God that this project is 95 per cent completed,” he said.

Emadoye noted that the association was committed to continually intervene in all manners, as a responsible organisation with programmes that would affect the lives of citizens in Lekki area.

He commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government over the maintenance of the roads and for the progress made in the construction of the Lekki Regional Road.

“We trust that the government would fulfill its promises by starting the coastal road before the end of its term in office.

“On this anniversary of the EndSARS campaign, we at LERSA pray for a better Lagos devoid of destruction.

“A Lagos of peace and tranquility and a true mega city, which will be home to all and a greater Lekki Peninsula, which shall be the destination for living, tourism and businesses in Nigeria.”

CSP Tajudeen Mustapha, Divisional Police Officer on hand at the project inspection, commended the association’s assistance to the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the building would be used and continuously maintained to the very high standard that the association had provided. (NAN)

