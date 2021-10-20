UNDP trains, empowers 525 youths, women in Adamawa

UNDP has trained up to 525 youths and women in Adamawa in different skills and empowered them.

Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, made the disclosure in Yola on Wednesday at the inauguration of the training of 125 youths and women.

Sulaiman, who spoke on behalf of the UNDP in the state, said that the training was targeted to complement government’s efforts at addressing insecurity and unemployment.

He said that the Japanese government funded the training being implemented by the UNDP.

“Since the inception of the training in the state about 400 youths and women were trained in different skills acquisition for self-reliance.

“Today, we are starting the training of additional 125 youths and women who will be trained for two months in different vocational skills that include automobile repairs, building and tailoring among others.

“The participants were carefully selected considering their ability and living conditions,’’ Sulaiman said.

He noted that the training was equally designed to boost the economy and entrepreneurship skills of youths and women especially in areas affected by insecurity.

Adamawa Commissioner for Re-integration, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Human Services, Mr Elijah Tumba, who inaugurated the training, said one of government’s top priorities was youth and women empowerment.

He thanked the Japanese government and the UNDP for considering Adamawa among the beneficiaries of the training programme.

He tasked participants to take the training seriously and put knowledge acquired to proper use to support their families.

“The training will give you opportunity to reach greater heights in the society through self-reliance.

“You should also consider and prepare yourselves immediately after graduation as job creators,’’ Tumba said.

He represented Gov. Fintiri at the inauguration.

In her remarks, Aisha Bello, State Coordinator, Poverty Alleviation, Youths and Women Empowerment Programme, urged the Japanese government and the UNDP to expand the training opportunities to cover more youths and women. (NAN)

