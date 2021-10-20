NE China coal producer opens new mines to boost energy supply

October 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Longmay Mining Holding Group Co. Ltd, largest coal producer northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, started to build four new mines as announced on Wednesday.

It an effort to meet rising energy demand, as winter heating season began northernmost province.

Sun Chengkun, board chairman of company, said that new projects Jixi, Shuangyashan, Hegang and Qitaihe cities would add more than four million tonnes of annual coal production capacity.

Thermal power takes up a large share of China’s energy output, accounting for about 70 per cent of its power generation.

heating season has added pressure to power north China.

country was making all-out efforts to ensure power after power outages halted factory production and hit families some regions.

provincial government of Heilongjiang has approved funds worth 200 million yuan (about $31 million) to assist Longmay smart mining technical upgrading. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,