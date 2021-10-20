NE China coal producer opens new mines to boost energy supply

Longmay Mining Holding Group Co. Ltd, the largest coal producer in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, started to build four new mines as announced on Wednesday.

It is in an effort to meet the rising energy demand, as winter heating season began in the northernmost province.

Sun Chengkun, board chairman of the company, said that the new projects in Jixi, Shuangyashan, Hegang and Qitaihe cities would add more than four million tonnes of annual coal production capacity.

Thermal power still takes up a large share of China’s energy output, accounting for about 70 per cent of its power generation.

The heating season has added pressure to the power supply in north China.

The country was making all-out efforts to ensure power supply after power outages halted factory production and hit families in some regions.

The provincial government of Heilongjiang has approved funds worth 200 million yuan (about $31 million) to assist Longmay in smart mining technical upgrading. (Xinhua/NAN)

