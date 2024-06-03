Strike: Anambra records 90% compliance- NLC Chairman

Mr Humphrey Nwafor, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Anambra on Monday, said that the organised labour recorded 90 per cent compliance in the state.

Nwafor told newsmen after going round Awka to monitor compliance in Awka and its environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that offices at the federal and state secretariats, the state House of Assembly schools, banks and courts did not open for business.

Nwafor, while commending union leaders for their cooperation, said the strike would continue until the federal government yield to their demands

“To be honest with you, I am very much delighted with the Anambra workers’ total compliance to the strike.

“Picketing is ongoing across the state according to the directive from the national body, and it will continue until 6p.m. to ensure that no office is open for any administrative businesses,” he said.(NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu