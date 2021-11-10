EFCC Secures Five Convictions in Abeokuta, Ibadan

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Zonal

Command, on Monday, November 8, 2021 secured five convictions before  Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State and  Uche Agomoh of  Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

 convicts are Opatola Malik Sunday, Kilani Oluwaseun Toheed (aka Sandra Ruth Shawn), Obadina Tobi Godfrey (aka Nancy Clarke and Westly Jack), Akinbode Azeez Ayomide (aka Weakman Card) and Adeyiga Ayobami Emmanuel.

They convicted after pleading guilty to separate charges of fraudulent impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (IV) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

 Oguntoyinbo sentenced Opatola and Obadina to eight imprisonment each, while Kilani and Akinbode bagged six each.   

Opatola was ordered by court to restitute total sum of $1,100 USD (One Thousand One Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, Micheal F Baleck, through EFCC. convict also forfeits a Tecno Cannon X Pro mobile phone to the Federal Government.

Obadina was ordered by court to restitute sum of $1,125 USD (One Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-five United States Dollars) to his victims, Paul Pollets and Charlie Davidson, through Federal government.

Kilani was ordered to restitute the sum of $950 USD (Nine Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) to his victim through the EFCC.  The convict is to forfeit his iPhone 12 pro max mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Akinbode was ordered to restitute the sum of $1,700 USD (One Thousand Seven Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, one Deanna Oslen, through the Federal Government and also forfeits his IPhone X mobile phone to the Federal Government  

Similarly,  Agomoh convicted and sentenced Adeyiga to eight imprisonment. The convict is to restitute the sum of $1,250 USD (One Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) to his victim and also forfeits his iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Federal government.  

