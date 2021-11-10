EFCC Secures Five Convictions in Abeokuta, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal

Command, on Monday, November 8, 2021 secured five convictions before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State and Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The convicts are Opatola Malik Sunday, Kilani Oluwaseun Toheed (aka Sandra Ruth Shawn), Obadina Tobi Godfrey (aka Nancy Clarke and Westly Jack), Akinbode Azeez Ayomide (aka Weakman Card) and Adeyiga Ayobami Emmanuel.

They were convicted after pleading guilty to separate charges of fraudulent impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (IV) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

Justice Oguntoyinbo sentenced Opatola and Obadina to eight months imprisonment each, while Kilani and Akinbode bagged six months each.

Opatola was ordered by the court to restitute the total sum of $1,100 USD (One Thousand One Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, Micheal F Baleck, through EFCC. The convict also forfeits a Tecno Cannon X Pro mobile phone to the Federal Government.

Obadina was ordered by the court to restitute the sum of $1,125 USD (One Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-five United States Dollars) to his victims, Paul Pollets and Charlie Davidson, through the Federal government.

Kilani was ordered to restitute the sum of $950 USD (Nine Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) to his victim through the EFCC. The convict is to forfeit his iPhone 12 pro max mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Akinbode was ordered to restitute the sum of $1,700 USD (One Thousand Seven Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, one Deanna Oslen, through the Federal Government and also forfeits his IPhone X mobile phone to the Federal Government

Similarly, Justice Agomoh convicted and sentenced Adeyiga to eight months imprisonment. The convict is to restitute the sum of $1,250 USD (One Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) to his victim and also forfeits his iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Federal government.

