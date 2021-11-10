Pam advises Staff on team work, good conduct

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam has tasked staff of the Commission on team work and good conduct .

Pam gave the charge during the 2021staff Thanksgiving service held at Goshen , Keffi Road, Nasarawa state, recently.

The NCPC boss affirmed that the work of the Commission should be anchored on team work and should not be in the hands of any single individual.

He advised staff to live and work as a family loving one another.

“We should be able to work with discipline,” he advised.

Pam also charged the Directors of the Commission to carry their subordinates along and ensure they were equipped to succeed them.

He revealed with delight the achievements of the Commission this year, especially the successful 2020 maiden Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan which he said would remain one of the best pilgrimages ever conducted by the Commission in the last ten years.

ES explained that despite the initial sceptism about the Jordan Pilgrimage, the Commission recorded zero abscondment, hitch free operations and all the Pilgrims were paid their basic traveling allowances.

He commended the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria,CAN, His Eminence, Dr Sampson Ayokunle for serving as the spiritual leader of the Pilgrims.

The NCPC boss appreciated the staff for their commitment and patience with management, assuring that he would not compromise on staff welfare, but would continue to improve on it .

He admonished staff not to discourage their leaders by engaging in senseless and unhealthy talks rather, they should conduct themselves well to encourage the leaders to do more.

All the headquarters staff and all the staff of the six zonal offices attended the annual staff retreat,the second since the assumption of duty of the Executive Secretary.

