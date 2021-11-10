Court Sends Employment Scammer to Three Years Imprisonment in Gombe

The Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Mohammed Adamu Sale to three years imprisonment on two – count charge of forgery and employment scam by Justice Halima S. Muhammed of the Gombe State High Court, Gombe.

The offences were contrary to Section 363 and punishable under section 324 and 320 and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code.

Sale was convicted, after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him by the EFCC. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment with option of N10, 000 fine on count one, and two years imprisonment with option of N30, 000 fine on count two.

He was further ordered to pay the sum of N1, 990,000 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) to the victim. The defendant was ordered remanded in prison until the restitution is paid.

The convict, sometime in 2018 obtained N3, 500,000 (Three Million, Five Hundred Naira) from his victim with a promise to assist him secure employment with some security agencies and an international oil company but failed to deliver on the promise. Efforts by the victim to recover his money also proved futile, hence the recourse to the EFCC.

