WASSCE: FG applauds smooth conduct as 1.8m write exam

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has applauded the smooth conduct of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mamman expressed confidence in the conduct of the examination during the monitoring of the examination at the Government Secondary School Garki, in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister said there was no incident reported during the conduct and he commended the examination process.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the some infrastructure in the school saying that the right thing would be done to give the school the desired facelift.

“We are here to check the ongoing WAEC examinations and the exams is going on very smoothly, we are happy with the nationwide exams and so far we haven’t had any incident in the exams,” Mamman said.

Speaking on the examinations, the Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Dr Amos Dangut, said about 1.8 million candidates were sitting for the examination.

Dangut said the 2024 examination had slightly more females above the number of males with the ratio of 51:49.

He added that the examination is taking place in over 20,000 school centres nationwide, while commending the candidates’ comportment in the ongoing exercise.

“This year’s exam has been very successful as there has been no report of any leakage whatsoever, so it’s going on smoothly.

“As the minister has attested to it when moving round, you will see that there was calmness as the students were well comported and writing very well,” Dangut said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the May/June WASSCE which began on April 30, is expected to end on June 24.

The examination is ongoing in four WAEC member countries namely, Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra-Leone and Liberia. (NAN)



By Funmilayo Adeyemi