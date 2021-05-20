Defence minister convenes meeting over soldiers’ meal quality

 Defence Minister, Suh Wook has convened a meeting top military commanders to discuss troops’ living conditions, amid continued complaints over poor meal quality, especially for those under Coronavirus quarantine.

The minister’s office said on Thursday.

Earlier  in April, the defence ministry unveiled a set measures to improve service members’ living conditions, including a plan to raise the average daily meal cost, following a series complaints over the quality meals.

Yet questions raised over whether such measures have properly taken place as soldiers continued to send photos their poor meals to a Facebook account that serves as an anonymous bulletin board for service members.

“It be a meeting to review the military’s COVID-19 and the specific made in efforts to improve the living conditions of troops in quarantine,’’ ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing.

The top officials also inspect whether any measures could be implemented to further improve the soldiers’ living conditions, Boo said. (Yonhap/NAN)

