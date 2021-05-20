India approves RAT kit for COVID-19 home-testing

India’s top health research body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has approved a rapid antigen (RAT) kit for Indians to conduct the COVID-19 at home, officials said on Thursday.

The research body has granted the approval for the self-testing COVISelf kit, also known as COVISelfTM (PathoCatch) COVID-19 OTC Antigen LF device, manufactured by the Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Company.

It issued detailed guidelines on and who can use RATs on Wednesday.

The home kits were expected to take some of the pressure off laboratories, officials said.

“Home testing by RAT is advised in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases. Indiscriminate testing is not advised.

“All symptomatic individuals who negative by RAT should get themselves immediately tested by RT-PCR. is especially important as the RATs are likely to miss few positive cases presenting with a low viral load,” the ICMR said.

The research body said all RAT negative symptomatic individuals may treated as suspect COVID-19 cases and advised to follow the home protocol while awaiting the RT-PCR test result.

According to the ICMR, the home test using RATs should conducted according to the procedure detailed in an app, which can downloaded the play store and the Apple store.

“The mobile app is a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient.

“All users are advised to click a picture of the test strip after completing the test procedure with the same mobile phone,” the ICMR said.

The data the mobile phone would centrally captured in a secure server which was connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal, where all data would eventually stored.

The top medical body also assured that patient confidentiality would be fully maintained. (Xinhua/NAN)

