The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has expressed grave concern about the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on Africa.

A presidential statement of the council, therefore, urged greater cooperation in winning a better future for the continent.

The pandemic “has caused severe socio-economic, political, humanitarian and security repercussions, and further exacerbated existing conflict drivers in Africa,” said the statement.

Combating the pandemic and sustainably recovering from it requires greater cooperation and solidarity, and a coordinated, inclusive, and comprehensive international response with the United Nations playing a key coordinating role, the statement added.

It stressed the need for greater support to African countries, especially those conflict-affected countries, and regional and sub-regional organisations, in order to recover from the pandemic and build back better in a more just, equal, equitable, and inclusive manner.

“The Security Council expresses concern that Africa has only received two per cent of all vaccines administered globally and reiterates the need to enable equitable access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines, and vaccines to all,” it said.

It also stressed support to strengthening health systems and invites donation of vaccine doses to African countries in need and other relevant supplies and assistance.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the Security Council’s high-level meeting, as China holds the rotating presidency of the UNSC for May.

The members of the Council unanimously adopted the presidential statement drafted by China. (Xinhua/NAN)

