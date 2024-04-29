Defeating Lobi Stars was for pride, says Gombe United coach

Haruna Abdullahi, coach of Gombe United, says his team played for pride against Lobi Stars of Makurdi, defeating the visitors 3-2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe United staged a comeback after conceding a goal in the first minute of play.

The Match Day 32 fixture of the 2023/2024 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) was played on Sunday at the Pantami Township Stadium in Gombe.

Reacting to the match in an interview with NAN, Abdullahi said teams visiting Gombe United often underrated his team because of their position on the NPFL log, hence the need to prove them wrong.

He said his team would continue to stun any team visiting Gombe in spite of the fact that they are currently in relegation zone.

“We won to protect our integrity whether we will be relegated or not.

“The last match we played, some were of the opinion that we sold the match.

“Today, we played for the pride of the club.

“Notwithstanding being in relegation zone or not, we are team Gombe and we will continue to play for the pride of the club,” he said.

Abdullahi said although his team had some challenges, but noted that the team was good and always battle-ready to take on any team in the NPFL.

On how they defeated their visitors, he said: “It is all about determination; our players were determined to win the game for the pride of the team and they did.”

Abdullahi urged fans of the club to continue to support Gombe United, and in no distant time, the team would return to NPFL.

NAN reports that Emmanuel Michael equalised for Gombe United in the 23rd minute of play while a brace from Anayor Ogbonna in the 74th and 82nd minute respectively completed the three goals for the hosts.

Lobi Stars’ goals were scored by Christian Aniche in the first minute and Stanley Oganbor in the 90th minute. (NAN)

By Peter Uwumarogie