COVID-19: UNIPORT directs compulsory use of face mask

July 19, 2021 Favour Lashem



The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) on made compulsory the use of face mask in its campuses over concerns of third wave of -19 in the country.

The Federal Government on Sunday put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert following the emergence and possible rising cases of the Delta variant of -19 infection.

The affected states, which are spread across four of the country’s six geopolitical zones of South-west, South-south, -West and -central are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the nation’s capital, FCT.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt by the chairman of UNIPORT’s Steering Committee on -19, Prof. Siminialayi Iyeopu, quoted the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgwill, as issuing the directive.

According to Georgewill, the university is worried about the rising number of new cases and hospitalisation from the pandemic in the country.

“So, the mandatory use of face masks shall commence effective , July 19, in UNIPORT.

“Every member of the university community wear a face mask and all COVID-19 protocols for all indoor , including examinations and lectures, as well as meetings.

“All staff, students and visitors to UNIPORT are required to wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitisers while adhering strictly to social distancing regulations,” Georgwill stated.

The vice chancellor said that the measures were aimed curbing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Coronavirus into the university campuses.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country recorded its index case of Coronavirus in February 2020 with thousands of confirmed cases and some deaths thereafter.  (NAN)

