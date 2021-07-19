Driver docked for allegedly cheating client of N1.8m

A driver, Tijani Sani, 29, on Monday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly cheating his client of N1.8 million.

The police charged Sani, with four counts of criminal conspiracy, fraudulently obtaining decree for sum not due, cheating and negligent conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Abudulrahaman Angulu of Dabi Kwali, FCT, reported the matter at the Gwagwalada police station on July 12.

Tanko said the defendant drove his trailer truck with registration no. KMC 217 XB loaded with about 900 bags of cement into a building site which he is managing for Alhaji Ali Awal in Angwan Dodo, Gwagwalada.

He said the defendant sold 600 bags of cements at N3,000 per bag, and N1.8 million was paid into an account domiciled with Union Bank bearing Muhammad Abudullahi but he failed to supply the cement.

Tanko said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 97, 176, 320 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shafa adjourned the case until Aug. 18 for hearing. (NAN)

