Driver docked for allegedly cheating client of N1.8m

A driver, Tijani Sani, 29, on Monday appeared a Chief Magistrates’ Court Gwagwalada, FCT, cheating his client of N1.8 million.

police charged Sani,  four counts of criminal conspiracy, fraudulently obtaining decree for sum not due, cheating and negligent conduct.

Prosecution , Abudullahi Tanko, told court complainant, Abudulrahaman Angulu of Dabi Kwali, FCT, reported the matter at the Gwagwalada police on July 12.

Tanko said the defendant drove his trailer truck registration no. KMC 217 XB loaded about 900 bags of cement into a building site which he is managing for Alhaji Ali Awal Angwan Dodo, Gwagwalada.

He said the defendant sold 600 bags of cements at N3,000 per bag, and  N1.8 million was paid into an account domiciled Union Bank bearing Muhammad Abudullahi  but he failed to supply the cement.

Tanko said offences contravened the provisions of sections 97, 176, 320 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief , Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail the sum of N500,000 with two sureties like sum.

Shafa adjourned the case until Aug. 18 for hearing. ()

