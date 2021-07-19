Businessman docked for failing to produce suspect

A 50--old businessman, Oluwadamilola Arigbedeon Monday appeared in an Ikeja  Magistrates’ Court for allegedly failing to a suspect he stood surety for.

The police charged Arigbede, whose residential was not given with perversion of .

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akeem Raji, that the defendant prevented the course of by refusing to Oluwaremilekun  Arigbede, a suspect case of , and stealing.

Raji told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 18 at about 3.30 p.m. in CP Monitoring Unit, Lagos Command, Ikeja.

The prosecutor that the defendant voluntarily undertook in the bond to the suspect from time to time, pending when the case against her was finally disposed of or charged to court but failed to do so.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 97(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.A. Adelaja admitted the defendant to N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug.12 for mention. (NAN)

