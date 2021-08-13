Court remands man for cheating, pending sentencing

 A Magistrates’ in , Kaduna State, on Friday ordered that a 51-year- man, Hananiya Gimba, pleaded guilty to cheating his friend of N750, 000, be remanded in a correctional pending sentencing.

Magistrate Mary Adams fixed Aug. 17 for sentencing.

Earlier, State counsel from Ministry of Justice, Alheri Daudu, said defendant was charged  with two counts of criminal of trust and cheating.

Daudu told that complainant, Isah Idejisos, reported matter at the and Civil Defence Corps’ office on March 2.

Daudu alleged  that complainant gave his precious stone, worth N750, 000, to defendant to sale on his behalf and remit proceeds.

She said that the defendant however, sold the stone but refused to remit the proceeds to the complainant.

The prosecution said the offence contravened  the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the for leniency. (NAN)

