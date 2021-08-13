Court remands man for cheating, pending sentencing

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Friday ordered that a 51-year-old man, Hananiya Gimba, who pleaded guilty to cheating his friend of N750, 000, be remanded in a correctional centre pending sentencing.

Magistrate Mary Adams fixed Aug. 17 for sentencing.

Earlier, the State counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Alheri Daudu, said the defendant was charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Daudu told the court that the complainant, Isah Idejisos, reported the matter at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ office on March 2.

Daudu alleged that the complainant gave his precious stone, worth N750, 000, to the defendant to sale on his behalf and remit the proceeds.

She said that the defendant however, sold the stone but refused to remit the proceeds to the complainant.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency. (NAN)

