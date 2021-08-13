Kano Govt poised to provide stable water supply -Commissioner

Kano State Government says it is working hard to ensure that residence get stable water supply for daily use and boost economic activities.Kano Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Sadiq Wali said this in Kano on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He spoke to NAN on the sideline of the official signing of power purchase agreement between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Kano State Government.Wali said that one of the problem facing the state which directly affects economic growth and other related issues is inadequate supply of portable water.He said that the signing of the agreement with NDPHC was to boost water supply to the people of Kano State for improved health and economic activities.“We found ourselves using the generators due to different factors, some transmission and some generation.“

The essence of the agreement is to guarantee a stable amount of power daily to the water plants as this will reduce the usage of diesel and cost of maintaining generators.”

We have been able to negotiate and reduce tariff in the agreement as water is more of a social service,” he said.Wali said that based on the tariff the Kano government negotiated with NDPHC, the state has a significant drop in the cost of electricity per kilo watts.

He said that the cost of the drop in electricity tariff would go a long way to reduce the overhead expenses of Kano Water Board.According to him, the revenue generated by the water plants will be rededicated to other infrastructure that will bring more water to the residence of Kano. (NAN)

