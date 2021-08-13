Kano Govt poised to provide stable water supply -Commissioner

 Kano State Government says it is working hard that residence get stable water supply for daily use and boost economic activities.Kano Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Sadiq Wali said this in Kano on Friday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He spoke to NAN on sideline of official signing of power purchase agreement between Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Kano State Government.Wali said that one of the problem facing the state which directly affects economic growth and other related issues is inadequate supply of portable water.He said that the signing of the agreement with NDPHC was to boost water supply to the people of Kano State for improved health and economic activities.“We found ourselves using the generators due to different factors, some transmission and some .“

essence of agreement is to a stable amount of power daily to water plants as this will reduce the usage of diesel and cost of maintaining generators.”

We have been able to negotiate and reduce tariff in the agreement as water is more of a social service,” he said.Wali said that tariff the Kano government negotiated  with NDPHC, the state has a significant drop in the cost of per kilo watts.

He said that the cost of the drop in tariff  would go a way to reduce the overhead expenses of Kano Water Board.According to him, the revenue generated by the water plants will be rededicated to other infrastructure that will bring more water to the residence of Kano. (NAN)

