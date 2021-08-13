NCoS to revive skills acquisition centres in Nasarawa State

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Nasarawa State Command is to revive its skills acquisition centres, soap-making industry and workshops to enable inmates to acquire skills.

Alhaji Aliyu Yahuza, the NCoS Controller in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

Yahuza said that when revived, the centres would also benefit the public.

According to him, Gov Abdullahi Sule has promised to equip the centres in Lafia and Keffi.

He explained that the centres would train the inmates in tailoring, soap- making, carpentry, welder, shoe making and knitting.

Yahuza said: “When I was deployed to the command, I went round all the custodial centres to be able to know what is on ground. I find out that the workshops and soap making industry are not functioning.

“I met with the governor when he was at the custodial centre for the release of inmates who were graciously pardoned by the state, I brought the issues before him and he personally promise to equip the workshops.’’

“On education of the inmates, the controllers said the command had 91 students with 43 studying various courses in the National Open University.

“Other 44 inmates are preparing to sit for Senior Secondary School Examination and NABTEB,” he said.

Yahuza said the command and state government were working toward decongesting correctional facilities through non-custodial such as community service, parole and dispute resolution instead of sentencing offenders to imprisonment for minor offences.

Yahuza said that a committee for the non custodial would comprise staff of NCoS, police, judiciary, social welfare officers, local government, health department, members of the community and media.(NAN)

