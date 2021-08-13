NCoS to revive skills acquisition centres in Nasarawa State

 The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Nasarawa State Command is to revive its skills acquisition centres, soap-making industry and workshops to inmates to acquire skills.

Alhaji Aliyu Yahuza, the NCoS Controller the state, said this an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Friday Lafia.

Yahuza said that revived, the centres would also benefit the public.

According to him, Gov Abdullahi Sule has promised to equip the centres Lafia and Keffi.

He explained that the centres would train the inmates tailoring, soap-  making, carpentry, welder, shoe making and knitting.

Yahuza said: “ I was deployed to the command, I went round all the custodial centres to be able to know what is on ground. I find out that the workshops and soap making industry are not functioning.

“I met with the governor he was at the custodial centre for the inmates who were graciously pardoned by the state, I brought the issues before him and he personally promise to equip the workshops.’’

“On education the inmates, the controllers said the command had 91 students with 43 studying various courses in the National Open University.

“The command has 91 inmates in school, 43 are undergraduates in the National Open University, four post graduate students and two Ph.D students.

“Other 44 inmates are preparing to sit for Senior Secondary School Examination and NABTEB,” he said.

Yahuza said the command and state government were working toward decongesting correctional facilities non-custodial such as community service, parole and dispute resolution instead of sentencing offenders to imprisonment for minor offences.

Yahuza said that a committee for the non custodial would comprise staff of NCoS, police, judiciary, social welfare officers, local government, health department, members of the community and media.(NAN) 

