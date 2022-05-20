Court remands 8 for alleged unlawful possession of firearms

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Friday remanded eight people at Abolongo Correctional Center for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The defedants are Olaniran Bayonle, 27; Olanrewaju Ayomide, 21; Shittu Azeez, 33; Success Sunday 25; Blessing John, 22; Idowu Moshood 33; Anthony Moses, 42 and Abubakar Umar, 21.Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Idowu adjourned the case to July 8 for mention.The defendants are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and belonging to unlawful society.Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Femi Oluwadare, told the court that defendants committed the offences on May 14, at 10:29 p.m. at Blue House Hotel, Ojo, Ibadan.Oluwadare said the police caught the defendants with two locally-made guns, 21 cartridges and three life rounds of 9mm Barreta pistol.

He said that the defendants belong to the Eiye and Vikings confraternities, which are unlawful societies.Oluwadare said the offences contravened Section 3, 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act , Cap RII, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.He also said that the offences contravened Sections 64 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

