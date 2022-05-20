2023: PDP assures aspirants of peaceful, transparent primaries in A’Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom, has assured aspirants for the various political seats in 2023 of peaceful, free, fair and transparent primaries.

Mr Aniekan Akpan,PDP Chairman in the state, gave the assuramce when the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom Council paid him a courtesy visit in Uyo on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) report that the party’s primaries will commence on May 22 with the election of candidates for the State Houses of Assembly and House of Representatives.

The senatorial and presidential primaries will be held on May 23 and May 28 respectively.

Akpan, a former Commissioner for Education and former member of the state House of Assembly, said that the party would support any aspirant that emerged at the primaries in the state.

“The primary elections will be very open and transparent. There is going to be voting. The National Secretariat is coming, and they’re coming with election materials.

“By Sunday, everybody is going to the field. The delegates are known delegates. And the party guideline is very clear. The guideline says it has to be taken to the various constituencies.

“We will make arrangements such that whatever is being taken from here (party secretariat) will get to each constituency.

“It will be a contest of brothers and sisters, a family affair. And we have appealed to everybody that there should be no rancour,” Akpan said.

He urged journalists in the state to remain committed in by being objective, balanced and factual.

Earlier, Mr Amos Etuk, state chairman of NUJ, said that the union would continue to remain apolitical and unbiased in their reportage.

Etuk said that members of the union had been trained to report without bringing disrepute to the profession.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists will only propagate candidates that will bring good governance to Akwa Ibom people. We will abhor sensational reports to avoid conflicts,” Etuk said.

He commended the state chairman of the party and urged him to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants to ensure peaceful primaries in the state. (NAN)

