Ekiti Guber: NGO to conduct security threat assessment

CLEEN Foundation, an NGO, says it has concluded arrangements to conduct security threats assessment across all the local government areas in Ekiti.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Executive Director of the foundation, Ruth Olofin, in Abuja ahead of the governorship election in the state slated for June 18.

Olofin said that the security assessment would focus on thematic issues in the election, adding that the findings would be used to engage stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Others are the police, political parties, civil society organisations, youth and women groups.

She said that the foundation would train and deploy observers across all the LGAs in Ekiti to enable them to provide real-time reports on election activities with focus on the conduct of security agencies.

She said that the observers would utilise the CLEEN Mobile App to collect data and transmit same to the organization’s Election Security Support Centre (ESSC).

Olofin called on all actors and critical stakeholders to abide by the rules and regulations set by INEC and security agencies, led by the police.

She also urged all registered voters who had collected their PVCs in Ekiti to massively exercise their franchise for a credible leader to emerge.

“Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti, CLEEN Foundation is implementing block of interventions for the peaceful outcomes of the election.

“The foundation is set to deploy the revised Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool it developed in collaboration with the INEC Electoral Institute for the conduct of security threats assessment across LGAs in Ekiti.

“The foundation will host election and security experts to analyse developments in Ekiti that feed into the development of preliminary and post-election statements on CLEEN Foundation’s observations during the election.

“Incidences reported from our citizens observers will be verified and distributed to appropriate government institutions, including the INEC, Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force for necessary actions. (NAN)

