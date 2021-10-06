Be patriotic when discussing Ajaokuta Phenomenon – Attah, CSO Convener on ASCL

In furtherance of his commitment to ensure every citizens of Nigeria enjoys the benefits of the endowed natural resources, the Convener of CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta, and the Project Director of NGO Network, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah has called non-state actors, NSAs to be patriotic in discussing issues around Ajaokuta Steel Company phenomenon.



Mr. Attah who spoke with some correspondents in Abuja yesterday noted that though all Nigerians cannot support the advocacy for the revival of Ajaokuta Steel for certain reason, which may be political, NSAs, especially leaders of civil society organisations across the country are better informed to remove sentiments in their analysis of the challenges confronting the steel plant.



He said, that no patriotic Nigerian that will not support this present administration in their efforts to bring back the moribund industry, noting that the vision of our forefathers for establishing Ajaokuta Steel Company is more for the benefit of today and tomorrow than yesterday.



Stressing further, Mr. Attah said world over, industrialization is the gateway to economic growth and all countries are struggling to achieve this but only few are so blessed by nature, and Nigeria is lucky to be one of such nations. He therefore admonish all Nigerians, especially opinion leaders to be just and patriotic in their assessment of the steel plant, as it cannot be described as a failure but it is work in progress.

