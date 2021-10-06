Ex-President Jonathan congratulates Gov. Mohammed at 63

Ex- Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Gov. of Bauchi state on occasion of 63rd birthday, describing him as a patriot who was committed to peace and national development.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, on Tuesday, in Abuja, Jonathan commended Mohammed for efforts at improving lives of people of Bauchi state.

former also appreciated God for preserving Mohammed’s and prayed to Almighty to strengthen him “for more accomplishments in national service and nation building.”

join your family, friends, government and people of Bauchi state, to congratulate you on occasion of your 63rd birthday.

“You are a politician who, through service and patriotism, has ascended lofty heights and prominence in Nigeria; serving both in executive and legislative arms of government, at different times.

“As Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during my administration, you displayed great dedication and loyalty to our cause of national transformation, and dutifully acquitted yourself in your area of assignment.

“As Governor of Bauchi State, you have been committed to delivering good governance and improving lives of your people,” Jonathan wrote.

He prayed to God to grant Mohammed sound health, peace and wisdom, as he aspires for more accomplishments in national service and nation building. (NAN)

