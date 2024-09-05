Anambra: Police detain suspect over child trafficking, rescue victims

the Police command in Anambra has apprehended a suspect over alleged involvement in the trafficking of teenagers between the age of 13 and 16.

By Joy Mbachi

The Police command in Anambra has apprehended a suspect over alleged involvement in the trafficking of teenagers between the age of 13 and 16.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, said at a press briefing in Awka, that the suspect had trafficked many teenagers to neighbouring countries.

Ikenga said that some of the victims who were taken Ghana, had been safely returned to Nigeria, and that search was ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

The police spokesman said that the suspect was apprehended following reports of increasing cases of missing teenagers in the state.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, directed police personnel in state to do everything possible towards tackling the trend.

“The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation with the police. This will help in rescuing other victims, and tracking down on other gang members (NAN)