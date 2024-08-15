APC chieftain seeks moral rebirth, value reorientation in tackling corruption

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde, has called for moral rebirth and value reorientation among Nigerians as part

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde, has called for moral rebirth and value reorientation among Nigerians as part of efforts to tackle corruption in the country.

Babarinde, in a statement on Thursday, expressed sadness that “young Nigerians have adopted role models with questionable lifestyles and individuals with very little to offer humanity.

“The character of citizens fundamentally determines the quality of leaders. A society comprised of diligent, honest, and compassionate individuals will naturally foster better leadership than one plagued by irresponsibility and self-interest.

“In many countries that have thrived historically and currently, the citizenry’s commitment to moral and ethical standards have been a significant factor in their success.

“Nigeria, however, has seen a decline in moral values and social integrity. From historical injustices such as slave trade, to contemporary issues like ritual killings driven by greed, the nation’s value system appears compromised.

“This erosion of ethics underscores the urgent need for a cultural and societal shift”, he said.

According to him, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is currently underperforming and requires a complete overhaul as part of the reorientation of the citizens on values.

“Originally intended to cultivate responsible citizenship and societal values, NOA now falls short of its mandate, and is often relegated to a secondary role in information dissemination rather than actively shaping the citizens’ behaviour.

“The agency’s core responsibilities of promoting societal norms and values through practical demonstrations are neglected, thereby resulting in a wide range of societal issues from poor road etiquette to deteriorating family values and lack of respect for cultural heritage.

Babarinde, therefore, called for reform and a clear innovative agenda in the agency to address these challenges.

“Additionally, significant budgetary allocations should be made to NOA with strict oversight to ensure resources are used effectively and without political interference,” the APC chieftain stated.

He also called for a comprehensive strategy and collaboration among various stakeholders to reshape the citizens’ mind-sets and restore societal values.

“The path to a prosperous Nigeria lies in embracing a collective commitment to improving the quality of citizenship and ensuring that all institutions, including NOA, fulfil their roles effectively,” he noted. (NAN)