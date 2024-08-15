Tinubu greets Peter Odili on 76th birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday congratulated Dr Peter Odili on his 76th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s Spokesman, said he joined family, friends and the people of Rivers to celebrate the former governor on the occasion of his birthday.

“The President salutes Dr Odili, recalling his valiant strides in ensuring infrastructure development in Rivers, especially by connecting major parts of the state through durable roads and providing sustainable electricity through independent power projects.

“The President acknowledges the landmark efforts of the founder of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Rivers, in developing human capacity in health and education for the benefit of the present and future generations.

“President Tinubu celebrates the statesman renowned for his unaffected humility and facility for mentoring and raising generations of leaders who remain at the fulcrum of impacting local, state and national development,” Ngelale stated.

He said the President commended Odili, who was the governor of Rivers from 1999 to 2007, for his service to the nation, patience, grace and notable strength of will.

“President Tinubu prays for more years of good health, joy and happiness for Dr Odili and his family,” he added. (NAN)