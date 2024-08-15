Tinubu ‘ll reset Nigeria – Umahi

the Minister of Works, David Umahi says it is the will of God for President Bola Tinubu to reset Nigeria for the betterment of the citizens.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi says it is the will of God for President Bola Tinubu to reset Nigeria for the betterment of the citizens.

He stated this in Bauchi on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Umahi is in Bauchi to sympathise with the governor and the people over the flood disaster that killed seven persons, destroyed houses and washed away roads across the state.

The Minister, who acknowledged that the present administration inherited a poor economy, said Tinubu was doing everything possible to change the narratives for the better.

He said the president deserved support and prayers of Nigerians, adding, “we don’t have any other country, and I want to ask for your support and that of the Bauchi people to support him.

“For me, even when there were challenges in the South-East in terms of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I kept saying that it was the will of God for the president to come and reset the nation and retake our nation.

“The president has taken wide and courageous decisions but it may not be very clear to the citizens, especially those who are not deeply exposed.

“When you have somebody that is sick, the first thing you do is to give a first aid and then begin to do tests to find out find out the problem but the good thing is that the president is a technocrat, he knows everything about the situation in the country.

“He is doing a lot to alleviate the sufferings of the people. When you talk about the cash transfer, the students loan, the CNG to answer to the needs of our energy.

UmahiThe Minister said the ministry had identified failure in three section of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway at Azare and Yana in Katagum and Shira Local Government Areas of the state.

“There is also failure at two locations of Azare-Misau road, all would be attended to in no distant time”.

Responding, Mohammed urged the federal government to expand the scope of its Legacy Road projects to the Northeast region.

Mohammed, who emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in driving economic growth and prosperity, lauded the Tinubu administration’s legacy projects in the country.

While commending Umahi for propmt response to bandoned road projects, Mohammed pledged continued collaboration and support to federal government’s policies and programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister accompanied by Mohammed and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works inspected the failed section of the Babaldu-Ningi-Bauchi road. (NAN)