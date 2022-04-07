Anambra govt to commence 5-day polio vaccination on Saturday

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Anambra Government said it would commence a five-day outbreak response vaccination against Circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV2), across the state from April 9 to April 13.

Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, made the disclosure during a news conference on Thursday, in Awka.

Ezenyimulu said that children under five years would be vaccinated against the cVDPV2, with two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine irrespective of their immunisation status.

“We are targeting about 1,984,703 children between age zero and fifty-nine (0-59) months, to receive the novel oral polio vaccine.

“Out of the 1,984,703, 474,619 children will receive the Routine Immunisation Antigens which include the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), according to the schedule.

“The vaccination exercise is very important in sustaining the Wild Polio Virus free status of the country

“This Circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio Virus type 2 can mutate and take on a form that can cause paralysis just like Wild Polio Virus if its circulation is not intercepted with vaccination between a period of one year and or a year and six months,” she said.

Ezenyimulu said the novel oral polio vaccine would be administered at mobile posts such as churches, schools, markets, motor parks, village squares, transit points, houses and wherever children may be found.

According to her, the routine immunisation would also be offered at designated health facilities.

The executive secretary urged mothers and caregivers to bring out their children and wards who are within the age range to receive the vaccine to ensure protection against the virus.

She said that the state government in collaboration with the World Health Organisation were fully committed to ensure that no eligible child is missed in the state.

She also promised that the government would provide adequate security to guarantee the safety of health workers in the high risk local government areas of the state.

“The high risk areas include – Ihiala, Nnewi South, Ayamelum, Anambra East and West, Ekwusigo and Oyi. Security will be provided for health workers to ensure perform their duties smoothly.

“Extra-logistics support will also be provided for those in Idemili North and Awka North LGAs,” she said. (NAN)

