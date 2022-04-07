Man, 27, arrested over alleged use of fake naira to defraud POS operators

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested a 27-year-old man over alleged use of fake naira notes to defraud Point of Sale (POS) business operators.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shiisu said that the suspect, a resident of Hadejia Local Government Area of the state, was arrested at about 8.45 p.m. on March 31.

He said that a team of policemen on surveillance patrol on Limawa road carried out an on-the-spot search on the suspect and discovered 401 pieces of counterfeited N1,000 notes in his possession.

The PPRO further said that on the same day, a POS operator at Limawa Quarters, Abdullahi Magaji, had reported that the suspect gave him fake naira notes.

”The suspect gave the POS operator fake naira notes amounting to N100,000 and requested him to make an electronic transfer of same amount into his account.

”We later discovered that the money he brought for the transaction were fake notes,” he said.

Shiisu said that the suspect had already given useful information about his accomplices to the police.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after full of investigation on the matter.

The police spokesman urged residents of the state to be more vigilant and report suspicious movements to the police for prompt action.

He said the command would intensify patrols and raids of criminal hideouts in the state to ensure safety of lives and property. (NAN)

