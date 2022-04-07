NYSC collaborates with security agencies for corpers’ safety in Borno – Coordinator

By Abbas Bamalli

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it was in active collaboration with all the security agencies in Borno State, to ensure the safety of corps members and properties till the end of their service.

The NYSC Coordinator in Borno, Alhaji Nura Umar, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation course for the Batch A stream ‘ll’ corps members on Thursday, in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that corps members deployed to Borno undergo their orientation course in Katsina due to the security situation.

Umar urged the corps members to remain calm as the security situation in the state had improved, and called on them to always be vigilant.

According to him, the NYSC has given the corps members a series of lectures on security consciousness to guide them throughout their service period.

“So, they are all equipped with all the necessary information. Security issue is not an issue that can be discussed in public, but they have been seriously told how to take care of their personal safety.

“We are all proud of Nigeria, and we are the ones to develop the country to the level we want.

“The NYSC is a platform through which the corps members would contribute their quarter to achieve that. The purpose of the scheme is to ensure National unity, understanding and peaceful coexistence.

“Therefore, the corps members should respect the culture and religion of their host Communities.

“They should also collaborate with the host communities to see how they can assist them through their Community development Service (CDS),” Umar advised.

He, therefore, enjoined the corps members to be law-abiding at all times, and also to be good ambassadors of the NYSC and their families.

The coordinator also strongly urged the NYSC corp members to use social media for positive purposes instead of promoting rumours, fake news, hatred, as well as ethnic jingoism. (NAN)

