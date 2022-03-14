Agency advises residents of Gombe against open defecation

By Peter Uwumarogie

Mr Mohammed Ahmed, the General Manager of Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA) on Monday advised residents of the metropolis against open defecation around public facilities.

Ahmed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe that open defecation had been prohibited in the state.

He stated that some of the roundabouts in Gombe metropolis were recently cleaned, having been used as location for open defecation.

According to Ahmed, the practice of open defecation is bad in view of the damage it causes to the environment as well as the health of residents.

He said that the state government was working to ensure a cleaner and safer Gombe for everyone, adding that some persons still treated the environment as trash.

“We are calling on residents to be more supportive by complementing government’s effort at improving on the environment,’’ Ahmed said.

He stated that the administration of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, was committed to the improvement of the environment in view of its connection to the health of the people.

“The Governor is very passionate about the environment; he is an environment-friendly leader.

“He has done well by initiating four million trees planting campaign, installation of solar street lights, amongst other erosion response moves.

“I am aware that the state government has plans to construct public toilets across the state,’’ Ahmed said.

He said that his agency would continue to engage and sensitise the people against open defecation, adding that a surveillance team had been mandated to ensure compliance in that regard.

NAN reports that some roundabouts in Gombe metropolis have become favourite spots for some residents to answer the call of nature.

NAN also reports that Gombe State government had in December 2020, banned open defecation while pledging to construct toilets in public places to discourage the menace.(NAN)

